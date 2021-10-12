Photo of the day: Yellow gold

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Oct 12, 2021 03:51:20 PM IST
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 03:54:47 PM IST

Farmers pile up harvested corn for drying in Gauribidanur, Karnataka, on October 11, 2021. Fall Armyworm, an invasive pest that attacks maize first appeared in India in 2018 and is a major concern among key corn-producing states such as Karnataka.

Image: Manjunath Kiran / AFP

