  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Coronavirus: The safest airplane seats to avoid infections

A look at how the virus can spread on airplanes, and the probability of direct contact with an infected person

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 5, 2020 04:45:30 PM IST

coronavirus airplanes

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

keep calm and invest
Monica Bathija
Why SIP inflows continue to rise, despite market volatility
wipro
Harichandan Arakali
India's tech firms including Wipro, Infosys, work to minimise Coronavirus risk
img_0234
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The real drug deals
sandeep suri - 800x600
Brand Connect
Self-monitoring of blood pressure is important
sm_nyt_sick leave_shutterstock_226373290
Coronavirus: Walmart, Uber and Others Tweak Sick-Leave Policies
karthi kumar marshan s
Rajiv Singh
How Kotak Mahindra Bank scripted marketing history
sm_virus hanks
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus
email
Alex Konrad
Long live email?
Pranjul Bhandari: The creative economist
Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida's Instagram made her one of the remarkable models of the digital space