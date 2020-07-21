  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Jeff Bezos adds $13 bn to net worth in single day

This is the largest single-day jump for an individual in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 21, 2020 03:38:15 PM IST
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 03:42:17 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
'Less optimistic', 'more cautious': Top CEOs fret as virus cases rise