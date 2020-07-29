Ozark, Maisel, Succession: Snubs, surprises and full list of Emmy nominees

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Cast of Ozark attends Netflix 2019 Nominees Toast at Private Residence on January 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

— Best Comedy

— Best Drama

— Best Limited Series

— Best Actress, Comedy

— Best Actor, Comedy

— Best Actress, Drama

— Best Actor, Drama

— Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

— Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

— Supporting Actress, Comedy

— Supporting Actor, Comedy

— Supporting Actress, Drama

— Supporting Actor, Drama

— Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

— Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

— Television Movie

— Variety Sketch Series

— Variety Talk Series

— Reality Competition Program

— Reality Host

— Structured Reality Program

— Unstructured Reality Program

— Guest Actress, Comedy

— Guest Actor, Comedy

— Guest Actress, Drama

— Guest Actor, Drama

— Documentary or Nonfiction Series

— Documentary or Nonfiction Special

— Animated Program

— Writing for a Comedy Series

— Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

— Directing for a Comedy Series

— Directing for a Drama Series

— Directing for a Limited Series

— Directing for a Variety Series

Even amid a pandemic, there shall be Emmys. HBO’s “Watchmen” led all shows with 26 Emmy nominations, and Netflix broke the record for the most nominations of any network or platform when the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards on Tuesday. In the drama category, HBO’s operatic family saga, “Succession”; Netflix’s more-popular-by-the-day crime series “Ozark”; and Netflix’s lush period piece about Queen Elizabeth II, “The Crown”; all scored nominations. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the Hulu show that won best drama in 2017, also got a nomination, although some critics were cool to its third season, which premiered more than a year ago. And there was a surprise nomination in the best drama category for the Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian,” which was a sensation when it debuted on The Walt Disney Co.’s new, multibillion-dollar streaming service in November 2019. The top show for another new streaming service, the AppleTV+ series “The Morning Show,” did not receive a nod in the best drama category, but two of its stars, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, landed nominations for their work on the show. On the comedy side, Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” received several nominations for its final season, which ended in April. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the 2018 best comedy winner, is also back in the mix. Other nominees included Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and HBO’s “Insecure.” Netflix smashed the record for most nominations of any network, studio or streaming service with 160, breaking the record set by HBO last year. HBO came in second with 107 nominations. The envelopes are scheduled to be unsealed Sept. 20 during a ceremony broadcast by ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Well before COVID-19 shut down most productions, 2020 was going to be a year of change for television’s biggest awards show. Winners of multiple Emmys like “Game of Thrones, “Veep” and “Fleabag” are out of the competition, leaving a vacuum in the drama and comedy races, a rarity for a night that is usually filled with repeat champs. Filmed remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones hosted the announcements event, and there were more nominations than ever this time around. The Television Academy said last month that the drama and comedy categories would expand to eight nominees each. At a time when the number of television series has hit a high — there were more 500 last year — the number of Emmy submissions rose by 15%, the academy said. Television Academy members will cast their votes for the winners between Aug. 21 and Aug. 31. — Below is a list of the nominees:“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) “Dead to Me” (Netflix) “The Good Place” (NBC) “Insecure” (HBO) “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop) “What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)“Better Call Saul” (AMC) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) “Killing Eve” (BBC America) “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) “Ozark” (Netflix) “Stranger Things” (Netflix) “Succession” (HBO)“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu) “Mrs. America” (FX) “Unbelievable” (Netflix) “Unorthodox” (Netflix) “Watchmen” (HBO)Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me” Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Issa Rae, “Insecure”Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Ted Danson, “The Good Place” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Zendaya, “Euphoria”Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Brian Cox, “Succession” Billy Porter, “Pose” Jeremy Strong, “Succession”Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” Regina King, “Watchmen” Octavia Spencer, “Self Made” Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education” Paul Mescal, “Normal People” Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place” Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”Nicholas Braun, “Succession” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” Jean Smart, “Watchmen” Holland Taylor, “Hollywood” Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen” Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen” Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”“American Son” (Netflix) “Bad Education” (HBO) “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix) “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix) “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO) “Drunk History” (Comedy Central) “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS) “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC) “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)“The Masked Singer” (Fox) “Nailed It!” (Netflix) “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) “Top Chef” (Bravo) “The Voice” (NBC)Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!” Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef” Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” RuPaul, “Drag Race”“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS) “Love Is Blind” (Netflix) “Queer Eye” (Netflix) “Shark Tank” (ABC) “A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)“Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night” (Food Network) “Cheer” (Netflix) “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” (Netflix) “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1) “We’re Here” (HBO)Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Bette Midler, “The Politician” Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live” Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live” Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” Dev Patel, “Modern Love” Fred Willard, “Modern Family”Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Laverne Cox, “Orange Is The New Black” Cherry Jones, “Succession” Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder” Harriet Walter, “Succession”Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” James Cromwell, “Succession” Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror” Martin Short, “The Morning Show”“American Masters” (PBS) “Hillary” (Hulu) “McMillion$” (HBO) “The Last Dance” (ESPN) “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness” (Netflix)“The Apollo” (HBO) “Beastie Boys Story” (Apple TV+) “Becoming” (Netflix) “The Great Hack” (Netflix) “Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time” (EPIX)“Big Mouth” (Netflix) “Bob’s Burgers" (Fox) “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix) “Rick And Morty” (Adult Swim) “The Simpsons” (Fox)Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do In The Shadows” (“Collaboration”) Tony McNamara, ”The Great” (“The Great”) Stefani Robinson, “What We Do In The Shadows” (“On The Run”) Michael Schur, “The Good Place” (“Whenever You’re Ready”) Paul Simms, “What We Do In The Shadows” (“Ghosts”) David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (“The Presidential Suite”)Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not For Tears”) Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”) Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”) Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (“All In”) Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (“Bad Choice Road”) John Shiban, “Ozark” (“Boss Fight”) Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Bagman”)James Burrows, “Will & Grace” (“We Love Lucy”) Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (“Finale Part 2”) Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Marvelous Radio”) Matt Shakman, “The Great” (“The Great”) Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”) Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (“Miakhalifa.mov”)Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”) Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“Cri de Coeur”) Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (“The Interview”) Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (“Prisoners Of War”) Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“This Is Not For Tears”) Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”) Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”) Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (“Episode 5”) Steph Green, “Watchmen” (“Little Fear Of Lightning”) Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (“It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice”) Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (“Find A Way”) Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)Dime Davis, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” (“Born At Night, But Not Last Night”) Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (“Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”) Linda Mendoza, “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” (“Flame Monroe”) David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (“Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”) Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (“Episode 629”) Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Eddie Murphy”)

©2019 New York Times News Service