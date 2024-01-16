DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet: Recognising digital excellence in India

I

n a gathering that brought together distinguished personalities from spheres of technology, policy, law, arts, advocacy and India Inc, the grand jury of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Awards 2024 convened to deliberate and decide the winners for the year. The awards aim to acknowledge cutting-edge digital initiatives that have significantly contributed to India's progress, propelling its digital success story. Storyboard18 is the Knowledge Partner for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024.Chaired by former Union Minister and senior Parliamentarian of India, Suresh Prabhu, the Grand Jury comprised notable figures: Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India, Shashi Sekhar Vempati, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati; Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, MEITY, Government of India and Practitioner Development Economist, Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation; Robert Ravi, Chief Technology Officer, Government of Tamil Nadu; Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India; N.S. Nappinai, Supreme Court Advocate and founder, Cyber Saathi Foundation; Vinit Goenka, Author and Former BJP Spokesperson; and Vivan Sharan, Founder and Partner, Koan Advisory Group.The jury had the challenging task of selecting winners from eight categories, including education, health, financial reforms, women and child welfare reforms, sustainability and environment protection, governance and administrative reforms, ease of doing business, and ease of Living. With a total of 32 nominees, the competition was intense.The proceedings commenced with Delshad Irani, Editor of Storyboard18, and Tanmay Maheshwari, managing director of Amar Ujala Ltd and Chairman DNPA, welcoming and addressing the jury.“We firmly believe in the digital inclusion for all in the Indian subcontinent. Our annual conclave where these awards are given is a confluence of distinguished Indian policymakers, global experts, and influential leaders from our digital news ecosystem. The whole idea of having all of us together under one roof is to promote verified news in this nation,” Maheshwari said.Suresh Prabhu appreciated the meticulous selection process and methodology, congratulating those shortlisted for their commendable work.“I am honoured to be chairing the jury meeting and also very happy to meet so many of my friends who are part of the jury,” Prabhu said.During the decision-making process, the jury focused on parameters such as relevance, coherence, effectiveness, efficiency, impact, and sustainability. While some categories prompted unanimous decisions, others required extensive discussions. The education category took the maximum time, highlighting the depth of competition and quality of initiatives. In contrast, health saw swift decision-making, as a common favourite emerged quickly.Not all nominees emerged as winners, but the Grand Jury expressed a desire to give special mentions to those who stood out. These special mentions of a few initiatives were for the potential of making significant impact with their outcomes in the future.Beyond the serious business of deciding the winners for the DNPA Awards 2024, the jury didn't shy away from some light-hearted banter. Discussions didn't just revolve around the impressive digital initiatives but also meandered into more everyday topics, like the weather as jury members playfully complained about shivering in the cold Delhi weather.With jurors joining in from different corners of India and even abroad, including chilly Chicago, the virtual meet became a blend of serious deliberations and friendly exchanges. Members laughed and quipped about "right", "left" and "centre" when Storyboard18's unsuspecting producers asked jury members to adjust their frames, requesting a slight shift to the right. As they shared a few light-hearted minutes, the jury also took a moment to recognize how fitting it was to conduct a seamless virtual jury meet for a new digital age and for awards that celebrate empowering digital initiatives.The winners will be announced soon.The 2024 edition of the prestigious DNPA Conclave and Awards will take place on February 6, in New Delhi. Under the theme 'Navigating Digital Transformation in the Media Industry', Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), the apex body representing the digital wings of India’s leading print and broadcasting news publishers, will hold the conclave and awards ceremony to decode and celebrate digital innovation and excellence.The Network18 Group’s Storyboard18 is the Knowledge Partner for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024.Through meaningful and deep discussions, the conclave aims to spotlight critical issues and surface future-facing strategies and models that power an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable digital media ecosystem, which is foundational to the progress of the nation.