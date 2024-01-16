DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 Jury Meet: Recognising digital excellence in India

In a gathering that brought together distinguished personalities from spheres of technology, policy, law, arts, advocacy and India Inc, the grand jury of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Awards 2024 convened to deliberate and decide the winners for the year. The awards aim to acknowledge cutting-edge digital initiatives that have significantly contributed to India's progress, propelling its digital success story. Storyboard18 is the Knowledge Partner for the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024.