Piyush Pandey to join Brand Blitz Quiz's finale as chief panellist

iyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India of Ogilvy, will be joining Storyboard18’s Brand Blitz Quiz’s grand finale on 22 September 2023. The episode will be live streamed on CNBC-TV18’s YouTube channel from 6:30 pm.Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz Show, attracted over 600 participants from 80 plus cities. The participants were different parts of India including Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur, Tezpur, Surat, Trichy, among top metros.Here are the teams who have made it to the final round.: Aditya Morarka & Purvabh Surana: Shivram Vedula: Asmit Kumar & Anaamika S: Aditya Narayan Padhi & Arqam Patel: Rabi Sankar Saha & Raktim Nag: Shubham Lahoti & Sagar Agarwal: Rajarshi Chanda & Meghashyam Shirodkar: Aniruddha Dutta & Francis RodriguesSai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, our quiz master were joined by marquee panellists for all our rounds.Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation, was a panellist for the National Prelims.Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, Moonshot and Saksham Jadon, founder, Youngun were the co-panelists for the South Regional Final round.Roshan Abbas, co-founder, Kommune India and Varun Duggirala, founder, Plot Device Entertainment joined for the West and North Regional Final rounds respectively.Sumanto Chattopadhyay (aka The English Nut), former chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications and Tista Sen, CEO and CCO, Ladyfinger were the co-panelists for East Regional Final round.Brand Blitz Quiz is presented by Cadbury Dairy Milk, and our style partner is Ajio.