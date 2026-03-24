FOAID 2025 - India's most participated architecture and design competition

FOAID 2025 wasn’t only a celebration of architecture and design—it also functioned as a national launchpad for emerging talent. Across its New Delhi and Mumbai editions, FOAID’s competitions brought together young studios, student innovators, and independent creators into a single spotlight: one where ideas weren’t just displayed, but assessed, challenged, and elevated in real time.

A competition ecosystem built for the future of practice

What sets FOAID’s competitions apart is how seriously they treat process. These aren’t static submissions judged behind closed doors. The platforms are designed to mirror real professional pressure: clarity of thinking, strength of concept, and the ability to communicate design decisions confidently. By placing evaluation in front of a live jury and a public-facing environment, FOAID turns every entry into a moment of learning and every finalist into a name the industry remembers.

VOX Architecture Ideas: A national platform for India’s under-35 design talent

VOX Architecture Ideas, presented by VOX in collaboration with FOAID, is built specifically for architects and interior designers under the age of 35. With entries invited across 11 competition categories, the platform reflects the diversity of contemporary practice—spanning emerging typologies, evolving client demands, and the new design priorities shaping India’s built environment.

A defining highlight is the live jury evaluation format. Shortlisted participants present their projects in person before an expert panel, enabling direct critique, sharper discussion, and a much deeper understanding of each proposal than a static submission can allow. It’s a format that doesn’t just reward good work—it strengthens it.

VOX Ceiling as a Design Statement

Among the competition’s most distinctive tracks, “VOX Ceiling as a Design Statement” invites participants to rethink one of the most overlooked surfaces in design. Instead of treating the ceiling as a background element, this category challenges young architects and interior designers to use it as a primary spatial tool—shaping mood, scale, identity, acoustics, lighting integration, and the overall experience of a space.

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