FOAID 2025 - India's most participated architecture and design competition

FOAID 2025 wasn’t only a celebration of architecture and design—it also functioned as a national launchpad for emerging talent. Across its New Delhi and Mumbai editions, FOAID’s competitions brought together young studios, student innovators, and independent creators into a single spotlight: one where ideas weren’t just displayed, but assessed, challenged, and elevated in real time.
A competition ecosystem built for the future of practice
What sets FOAID’s competitions apart is how seriously they treat process. These aren’t static submissions judged behind closed doors. The platforms are designed to mirror real professional pressure: clarity of thinking, strength of concept, and the ability to communicate design decisions confidently. By placing evaluation in front of a live jury and a public-facing environment, FOAID turns every entry into a moment of learning and every finalist into a name the industry remembers.
VOX Architecture Ideas: A national platform for India’s under-35 design talent
VOX Architecture Ideas, presented by VOX in collaboration with FOAID, is built specifically for architects and interior designers under the age of 35. With entries invited across 11 competition categories, the platform reflects the diversity of contemporary practice—spanning emerging typologies, evolving client demands, and the new design priorities shaping India’s built environment.
A defining highlight is the live jury evaluation format. Shortlisted participants present their projects in person before an expert panel, enabling direct critique, sharper discussion, and a much deeper understanding of each proposal than a static submission can allow. It’s a format that doesn’t just reward good work—it strengthens it.
VOX Ceiling as a Design Statement
Among the competition’s most distinctive tracks, “VOX Ceiling as a Design Statement” invites participants to rethink one of the most overlooked surfaces in design. Instead of treating the ceiling as a background element, this category challenges young architects and interior designers to use it as a primary spatial tool—shaping mood, scale, identity, acoustics, lighting integration, and the overall experience of a space.
More than a design add-on, the ceiling becomes the narrative driver—an element that can transform an interior from standard to iconic. The category opens up room for experimentation, detail thinking, and bold conceptual expression, while still demanding buildability and clarity.
The competition runs across both FOAID Delhi and FOAID Mumbai editions, culminating in Mumbai where the grand prize winners for this category were announced, marking the national finale. For 2025, the stakes are equally headline-worthy: the Grand Prize was a Mercedes-Benz—making it one of the most aspirational design awards for emerging talent in India.
ICA Creative Minds Next: A broader stage for experimental and ongoing work
ICA Creative Minds Next, presented by ICA Pidilite in collaboration with FOAID, expands the competition lens by welcoming architects and designers of all ages. It opens the floor not only to finished work but also to conceptual and ongoing projects—giving professionals and independent creators a platform that rewards originality, clarity, and intent.
Each submission is evaluated by an expert jury, with winners announced separately in both Delhi and Mumbai. The result is a wider and more inclusive recognition system—one that celebrates design excellence across regions and career stages, and encourages participants to push beyond conventional formats.
Expressions: the student art installation competition that celebrates craft and concept
FOAID’s Expressions is a national-level student art installation competition that celebrates the power of handmade, functional art—bringing together craft, sculpture, and conceptual design created exclusively by students from architecture, interior, and design institutes across the country.
What makes Expressions powerful is its visibility. The installations are showcased at the Design Arena, making them part of the FOAID public experience rather than a closed student exercise. It becomes a cultural moment—where visitors encounter immersive student work, and where FOAID actively identifies and nurtures the next generation of design talent.
Winning Expressions is more than receiving a certificate. It is a marker of design integrity, creativity, and craftsmanship—formally honoured during the FOAID Awards Ceremony and recognized as one of the most meaningful student distinctions on a national platform.
More than prizes: FOAID competitions build confidence, credibility, and community
Across VOX Architecture Ideas, ICA Creative Minds Next, and Expressions, FOAID’s competitions do something bigger than choosing winners. They build confidence in emerging designers. They create credibility through serious jury engagement. And they build a community where early-stage talent can engage with senior professionals—not as spectators, but as peers in the making.
If you missed the intensity, ambition, and scale of this year’s competition ecosystem, the FOAID 2025 competitions video captures it in full—live presentations, high-stakes jury moments, and the kind of energy that reminds you where the future of design is coming from.
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First Published: Mar 24, 2026, 18:08Subscribe Now
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