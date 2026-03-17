Influential brands in India

Ami Polymer Pvt. Ltd.
From India to Global Markets: The Steady Rise of Ami Polymer
Over the past two decades, Ami Polymer Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a trusted name in regulated healthcare manufacturing. Under the leadership of Managing Director Alpesh B. Gandhi, the company has grown from a focused Indian enterprise into a global supplier of high-performance silicone solutions for pharmaceutical and biopharma applications.
Today, Ami Polymer serves markets across Europe, the United States, and Asia with a portfolio that includes silicone tubing, inflatable seals, molded components, connectors, and customized fluid-transfer systems. Backed by advanced cleanroom facilities, robust quality frameworks, and continuous investment in innovation, the company meets stringent global compliance standards where reliability is critical.
Mr. Gandhi’s leadership is defined by patience and long-term thinking. By prioritizing systems, people, and partnerships over a rapid scale, he has built an organization designed to sustain quality and credibility.
“At the heart of manufacturing lies responsibility,” Mr. Gandhi reflects. “When products become part of healthcare systems, excellence is no longer a goal—it is a duty. Our aim is to build trust that outlives numbers and creates impact.”
TCI EXPRESS
TCI EXPRESS is India’s premier B2B express delivery Service provider, offering time-definite solutions across industries. Ranked among India’s top 500 companies by market capitalisation, it commands over 10% of the country’s express delivery sector. With a robust Hub & Spoke network of nearly 1,000 branches & 150+ Air Gateways, it reaches 60,000+ destinations and 29,000+ pin codes by Air, Rail, and Surface . Also, it serves international shipments to 200+ countries . Under Managing Director Mr. Chander Agarwal, the company expanded into Singapore and south east Asia; Earned NSE and BSE listings; promotes green logistics; and drives social initiatives through the TCI EXPRESS Foundation.
METRO Global Solution Center
Established in 2011, METRO Global Solution Center (METRO GSC) India is a strategic partner powering the transformation journey of METRO AG, a leading international food wholesaler, operating in over 30 countries across hotels, restaurants, cafés, and local traders supported with a strong network of stores, delivery services, and food service distribution.
As a solutions hub, METRO GSC India enables a competitive edge for the METRO universe by standardising and harmonising processes, advancing digital capabilities, and delivering sustainable, future-ready solutions that support METRO’s passion for wholesale and help it do more for its customers every day.
METRO GSC India's growing team of 1100+ dedicated professionals offer integrated solutions across Finance, Marketing & Design, Master Data, IT & Cybersecurity, Data & Business Intelligence, Strategy, Digital, and People & Culture, which drive operational excellence and digital innovation that power METRO’s transformation.
"At METRO GSC India, people are at the heart of everything we do. Our state-of-the-art facility at International Tech Park, Pune, is a hybrid-first workspace designed to strengthen collaboration, learning, creativity, and employee well-being, with a strong focus on talent development for enhanced capability building that creates meaningful impact for global business,” shares Sreeman Murthy, CEO, METRO Global Solution Center India.
Kanchan Metals Pvt. Ltd.
Kanchan Metals Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Indian engineering company with over 40 years of experience in delivering advanced food processing and snack manufacturing solutions. With 700+ successful projects completed across India and international markets, the company has built a strong reputation for reliability, innovation, and customer trust.
Led by Managing Director Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, Kanchan Metals offers end-to-end solutions—from concept design and customized engineering to manufacturing, installation, and robust after-sales support. The company serves diverse segments including snacks, nuts, namkeen, coated products, potato processing, extrusion-based foods, bakery, and ready-to-eat applications.
Innovation is at the core of Kanchan Metals’ growth. Its strong in-house R&D, engineering, and automation capabilities enable the development of hygienic, energy-efficient, and scalable solutions aligned with global food safety standards. This commitment to innovation has been recognized through prestigious industry honors, including selection among the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 – Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential, and multiple CII Industrial Innovation Awards, reinforcing the company’s leadership in engineering excellence.
Equally strong is Kanchan Metals’ service ecosystem, backed by trained technical teams, quick-response after-sales support, and readily available spare parts to ensure uninterrupted customer operations.
With a proud Made in India identity and a growing global footprint, Kanchan Metals continues to empower food manufacturers worldwide through innovation, reliability, and long-term partnership.
Gxpress Solutions
How Praveen Vashistha Is Building Gxpress Into A Global Export Bridge
India’s export landscape is rapidly evolving as small businesses and digital brands increasingly sell to customers worldwide. Simplifying this transition is Praveen Vashistha, whose company Gxpress has helped over 20,000 sellers export successfully from India to global markets.
Recognized as a pioneer in designing cross-border logistics from India to the world, Gxpress built an integrated ecosystem that manages pickup, freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, and international delivery. The company is also an award-winning SPN partner, enabling sellers to ship across marketplaces such as Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, Wildberries, Ozon, and Jumia.
Today, Gxpress processes over 30,000 small parcels monthly through its tech and AI-enabled platform.
The company has expanded globally across the GCC, Africa, Europe, Russia, and China, with six offices in China, Malaysia, and Thailand. In the United States, it operates four warehouses in Chicago, Los Angeles, Texas, and New Jersey, totaling 60,000 sq ft, including a 20,000 sq ft DG-specialized facility.
With in-house customs clearance licenses in the US, UK, and UAE, bonded warehouses in London and Dubai Free Zone, and global headquarters in Dubai, Gxpress is now valued at ₹1,500 crore.
Its mission remains clear: moving the world, delivering everything globally.
Regrob
Regrob, one of India’s leading tech-enabled real estate brokerage companies, continues to set new benchmarks in organised real estate. Built and led by IIT and IIM alumni, Regrob has grown over the past 14+ years into a network of more than 100 successful franchises across 20 cities, working closely with 400+ developers across India and international markets.
In 2026, Regrob proudly recognized its top-performing franchises for delivering exceptional growth, professional service quality, and strong customer trust. These partners have leveraged Regrob’s proven business model, technology platform, CRM systems, digital marketing engine, central lead support, and structured training to scale faster and serve clients better.
Regrob has been built especially for first-generation entrepreneurs. The company has created a complete ecosystem that supports every franchise partner with mentorship, processes, and technology. At Regrob, success is defined by the growth and long-term achievements of its franchise partners across India and beyond.
Vivek Raman, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Regrob, said, “Our vision is to empower entrepreneurs to build scalable real estate businesses through technology, training, and strong support.”
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First Published: Mar 17, 2026, 14:02Subscribe Now
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