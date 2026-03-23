Inspiring business leaders who built their industries against all odds

Jeet Wagh | Founder & CEO, Ideabaaz and Kuberans Tech Ventures Private Limited
Jeet Wagh does not fit neatly into a single category. As Founder and CEO of Ideabaaz and Kuberans Tech Ventures Private Limited, Jeet Wagh has built his career at the deliberate convergence of venture capital, media production, and institutional innovation, making him one of India's more consequential media-tech entrepreneurs of his generation. His early credibility was earned in an unlikely arena. In 2020, Jeet launched a Digital Forensics and Cyber Security venture that worked alongside India's premier enforcement agencies and leading private corporations. The company scaled within two years before a successful exit in 2022, signaling a founder who understood both execution and timing.
That capital discipline carried directly into Ideabaaz, a national startup showcase show which has funded over 40+ startups in its debut season alone, with a deliberate focus on founders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Collaborations with IIT Madras and Jeet’s appointment as jury member at the IndiaAI Global Impact Summit's YUVAI Challenge have positioned the platform firmly within India's national innovation architecture. Simultaneously, through KTVPL, Jeet Wagh in one of their investment is helping restructure Sippy Films , custodian of iconic properties including Sholay, Shaan, and Seeta aur Geeta, into a scalable IP enterprise built around licensing, animation, and cross-platform storytelling. As India moves toward becoming one of the world’s largest startup and content economies, leaders who can integrate capital, creativity, and institutions will define the next decade. Jeet Wagh builds platforms that amplify innovation through media, leverage IP strategically, and position Indian entrepreneurship on the global stage.
Ruhani Singh Mann | Founder, Brand Talk
Driven by a vision to redefine modern public relations through strategy led storytelling, Ruhani Singh Mann is the Founder of Brand Talk, a communications agency focused on building purposeful brand narratives and long term market positioning.
Starting her entrepreneurial journey at a young age, Ruhani established Brand Talk as a founder-first agency working closely with emerging brands, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders across sectors. Under her leadership, the agency has gained recognition for transforming traditional PR into a strategic business function, helping brands move beyond visibility to credibility and sustained influence. Known for her sharp understanding of media ecosystems and brand positioning, Ruhani has led campaigns that have secured impactful media presence, thought leadership opportunities, and industry recognition for clients while building a dynamic, women led agency culture.
Her contributions to the communications industry have earned her several recognitions, including Marketing Mind Millennial Achievers Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, Entrepreneur Today 30 Under 30, Business World 30 Under 30, and The Economic Times 40 Under 40. Through Brand Talk, Ruhani continues to champion intentional communication, positioning public relations as an essential driver of modern brand building and business growth.
Dr Tofiq Bohra | Director, Centre of Excellence (Craniofacial & TMJ), S.L Raheja-Fortis
Dr Tofiq Bohra belongs to a new generation of surgeons advancing Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery through the philosophy of “precision with function”—an approach that prioritizes restoring natural movement, facial balance, and long-term joint health alongside surgical correction. With over 15 years of surgical experience, he has developed a focused clinical practice centered on minimally invasive maxillofacial surgery, particularly in temporomandibular joint disorders, facial trauma, and craniofacial reconstruction. An Indian Board Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr Tofiq Bohra received advanced international training in TMJ arthroscopy and total joint replacement through the TMJ MiniResidency at the University of Maryland, USA, along with fellowships in Cleft and Craniofacial Surgery and Pain Medicine.
TMJ arthroscopy remains a highly specialized field, and only a small number of surgeons in India perform this minimally invasive joint procedure. His work focuses on integrating Arthroscopic and Endoscopic techniques that allow complex procedures to be performed through smaller access points, improving recovery while preserving joint function. Beyond clinical practice, Dr Bohra is an invited international speaker, conducting workshops, seminars, and keynote lectures on TMJ arthroscopy and modern maxillofacial surgical innovation. He serves as international faculty at Cairo TMJ Academy, Egypt, conducting annual TMJ arthroscopy training workshops. Dr Tofiq Bohra also supports charitable cleft and craniofacial surgery initiatives in Mumbai, performing corrective procedures for underserved patients.
Jyoti Baid | Founder and Director, Shhimmerz Fashion Jewellery
Shhimmerz Jewellery, founded in 2013 has a simple thought at its centre- gorgeous jewellery should be accessible to all. And so, Jyoti Baid built the brand with two core principles: high-quality craftsmanship and unique designs that were accessible to all. Shhimmerz is at the convergence of high quality imitation jewellery and affordability. Without compromising on the quality and craftsmanship, Shhimmerz delivers elegance and fashion catering to both traditional and contemporary preferences.
Shhimmerz’s distinguishing factor is its wide range of styles and designs. From traditional Kundan and Polki sets that pay homage to cultural heritage to trendy statement pieces that embrace contemporary fashion, the brand offers a diverse collection to suit every taste and occasion. Whether it's a classic piece for a formal event or a bold accessory to make a statement, there is something to cater to every fashion preference.
In addition to its exceptional craftsmanship and variety of designs, Shhimmerz is committed to affordability. The brand believes that looking stunning doesn't have to come at a high cost, making its jewellery accessible to a wide range of customers. By offering affordable prices without compromising on quality, Shhimmerz ensures that everyone can enjoy the beauty and elegance of their pieces.
Kapil Chadha | Founder & Chairman, RadpicsAI
Inspiring leaders manage industries. Thought leaders drive Change & transform “Kapil Chadha is part of the latter as a “ visionary & transformative leader”. With close to 3 decades navigating the insurance and healthcare sectors, Kapil Chadha has consistently challenged conventional approaches to systemic problems. After driving transformations across insurance and grooming multiple ventures, Kapil Chadha identified a persistent gap in global diagnostics: unstructured results, fragmented data, and inequitable access to quality health care.
His response was RadpicsAI, a platform designed to deliver AI-driven diagnostic solutions that enhance accuracy and reduce turnaround times for radiologists worldwide. The technology combines advanced algorithms with clinical expertise, creating tools that support and augment medical judgment. Kapil Chadha's approach reflects a clear principle: technology should simplify care, not complicate it. RadpicsAI's platform aims to ensure that diagnostic intelligence reaches underserved populations as effectively as it serves major medical centers.
Kapil Chadha's work in healthcare innovation extends beyond product development. He has built a career around identifying structural inefficiencies and engineering practical solutions, from insurance frameworks to medical imaging systems. RadpicsAI represents Kapil Chadha's commitment to making advanced diagnostics accessible, reliable, and integrated into everyday clinical practice. In an industry often focused on incremental improvements, Kapil Chadha is engineering a fundamental change.
Hardi Oza Patel, Founder & Travelpreneur, Velvet Escapes
When Hardi Oza Patel saw her first airplane at age four, it sparked a defining career in luxury travel. Having traversed over 90 countries and every Indian state, Patel established Velvet Escapes as a leading name in experiential and bespoke travel curation. Unlike conventional agencies, Velvet Escapes operates on a distinct premise where travel should be immersive cultural encounters, not destination checklists. The portfolio includes candlelit dinners in heritage stepwells, curated stays at boutique tea estates, and historically significant routes tracing ancient epics like the Mahabharata. Her contributions earned her the National Award for Women Entrepreneurs at Bhubaneshwar. Under Patel's leadership, Velvet Escapes continues setting industry standards for meaningful, authentic travel.
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First Published: Mar 23, 2026, 14:47Subscribe Now
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