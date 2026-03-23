Inspiring business leaders who built their industries against all odds

Jeet Wagh | Founder & CEO, Ideabaaz and Kuberans Tech Ventures Private Limited

Jeet Wagh does not fit neatly into a single category. As Founder and CEO of Ideabaaz and Kuberans Tech Ventures Private Limited, Jeet Wagh has built his career at the deliberate convergence of venture capital, media production, and institutional innovation, making him one of India's more consequential media-tech entrepreneurs of his generation. His early credibility was earned in an unlikely arena. In 2020, Jeet launched a Digital Forensics and Cyber Security venture that worked alongside India's premier enforcement agencies and leading private corporations. The company scaled within two years before a successful exit in 2022, signaling a founder who understood both execution and timing.

That capital discipline carried directly into Ideabaaz, a national startup showcase show which has funded over 40+ startups in its debut season alone, with a deliberate focus on founders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Collaborations with IIT Madras and Jeet’s appointment as jury member at the IndiaAI Global Impact Summit's YUVAI Challenge have positioned the platform firmly within India's national innovation architecture. Simultaneously, through KTVPL, Jeet Wagh in one of their investment is helping restructure Sippy Films , custodian of iconic properties including Sholay, Shaan, and Seeta aur Geeta, into a scalable IP enterprise built around licensing, animation, and cross-platform storytelling. As India moves toward becoming one of the world’s largest startup and content economies, leaders who can integrate capital, creativity, and institutions will define the next decade. Jeet Wagh builds platforms that amplify innovation through media, leverage IP strategically, and position Indian entrepreneurship on the global stage.

Ruhani Singh Mann | Founder, Brand Talk

Driven by a vision to redefine modern public relations through strategy led storytelling, Ruhani Singh Mann is the Founder of Brand Talk, a communications agency focused on building purposeful brand narratives and long term market positioning.

Starting her entrepreneurial journey at a young age, Ruhani established Brand Talk as a founder-first agency working closely with emerging brands, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders across sectors. Under her leadership, the agency has gained recognition for transforming traditional PR into a strategic business function, helping brands move beyond visibility to credibility and sustained influence. Known for her sharp understanding of media ecosystems and brand positioning, Ruhani has led campaigns that have secured impactful media presence, thought leadership opportunities, and industry recognition for clients while building a dynamic, women led agency culture.

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