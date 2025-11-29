Weddings in India are not just ceremonies, they are living stories. Stories of families, blessings, memories, and beginnings. And at the heart of many such stories is Raghav Mittal, the fourth-generation leader of House of Surya, who is reimagining what Indian wedding couture can feel like in a world where tradition and modernity are learning to dance together.
But Raghav’s journey didn’t start in a boardroom or on a fashion school runway. It began in the narrow, bustling lanes of Chandni Chowk, amidst the scent of silk, the hum of weaving looms, and artisans working with devotion that felt almost sacred. Born into a family of entrepreneurs who built their reputation one stitch at a time, Raghav’s earliest memories are filled with rhythm, colour, and craft, elements that would shape both his aesthetic sensibilities and his leadership philosophy.
The Legacy That Shaped Him
House of Surya is built on the towering foundation of the HS Group, one of India’s foremost manufacturers and wholesalers of sarees, suits, lehengas, and ethnic wear. With a nationwide network of over 13,000 retailers and exports to 30+ countries, the Group has sustained Indian craftsmanship across decades.
For Raghav, this legacy was not a shadow, it was a launchpad. From counter sales to marketing and design, he immersed himself in every aspect of the business, learning the language of fabric, the pulse of the market, and the art of connecting with generations of customers.
Learning Abroad, Leading at Home
After schooling in Delhi, Raghav pursued a degree in Business Administration from Christ University, Bangalore, followed by a Master’s in Fashion Retail Management at the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London. London opened his eyes to global luxury, experiential retail, and the power of cultural storytelling in commerce. He realized that shopping could be theatre - immersive, emotional, memorable.
When he returned to India, Raghav did not return as a mere successor. He returned as an architect of the next era, determined to blend the best of Chandni Chowk’s heritage with global modernity.
Reinventing Indian Bridal Couture
Founded in 1960 as a modest store, House of Surya has grown into a complete ethnic fashion house, creating couture, prêt, and occasion wear that celebrates Indian craftsmanship.
Under Raghav’s leadership, the brand has become a multi-channel enterprise. Step into a Surya store, and it feels personal, warm, and immersive. Stylists understand not just fabric and design, but the stories of the families who walk in. Its e-commerce platform, SuryaSaris.com, mirrors this intimacy, creating a seamless blend of physical and digital experiences.
For Raghav, wedding fashion isn’t just about clothing, it’s about crafting memories, elevating shopping from a transactional task to a ritual of emotion and celebration.
Experience-Led Retail: Beyond the Garment
Indian bridal retail has become more experiential in recent years, and Raghav is leading that charge. Stores are designed as storytelling spaces, with curated product placements, visual merchandising, and interactive corners that engage the customer at every touchpoint.
A signature element is the Kalpvriksha Wish Tree, inspired by ancient temple traditions. When a bride finalizes her lehenga, she ties a sacred thread and makes a wish for prosperity and happiness. Every garment sold here is more than fashion, it is the beginning of a life story.
Surya Artisan Chronicle: Educating Through Craft
Raghav introduced the Surya Artisan Chronicle, a living museum within the stores that showcases Indian craftsmanship. Live craft corners, artisan demonstrations, and curated displays help younger customers understand the skill, patience, and cultural meaning behind each creation.
Craft, Raghav believes, is identity and heritage and the Chronicle ensures that traditional techniques are appreciated, celebrated, and kept alive for future generations.
Empowering the Hands That Weave
Raghav’s vision is deeply human. House of Surya works closely with artisans and weavers to:
- Modernize production without diluting tradition
- Introduce digital workflows to engage younger artisans
- Educate communities about emerging design trends and market demand
Cultural Signature: Where Tradition Meets Modernity
At its core, House of Surya is an ode to Indian identity. Each collection draws from regional crafts, delicate Kashmiri embroidery, resplendent Banarasi brocades, and intricate Rajasthani weaves. Yet, Raghav’s designs transcend nostalgia, merging traditional silhouettes with contemporary aesthetics.
Campaigns like Inayat (2021) celebrate intergenerational bonds, inclusivity, and cultural continuity. Meanwhile, his boutique label Raagwaas channels intimacy and emotion, offering a quiet reflection alongside Surya’s grandeur. Together, they form a complete narrative: legacy preserved, modernity embraced, emotion celebrated.
The Vision Forward
Raghav dreams of a world where every woman, anywhere, owns a saree, not only as heritage, but also as an essential. With plans to expand across India and internationally, and new retail formats designed as immersive cultural spaces, he is steering House of Surya toward a future where Indian craftsmanship doesn’t just survive, it leads global fashion narratives.
As he walks the lanes his great-grandfather once did, Raghav carries both the weight of legacy and the wonder of possibility. Under his leadership, House of Surya has become more than a fashion label, it is a statement of cultural continuity, ethical entrepreneurship, and emotional storytelling, weaving the modern narrative of Indian luxury.
First Published: Nov 29, 2025, 18:35
