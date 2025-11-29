Weddings in India are not just ceremonies, they are living stories. Stories of families, blessings, memories, and beginnings. And at the heart of many such stories is Raghav Mittal, the fourth-generation leader of House of Surya, who is reimagining what Indian wedding couture can feel like in a world where tradition and modernity are learning to dance together.

But Raghav’s journey didn’t start in a boardroom or on a fashion school runway. It began in the narrow, bustling lanes of Chandni Chowk, amidst the scent of silk, the hum of weaving looms, and artisans working with devotion that felt almost sacred. Born into a family of entrepreneurs who built their reputation one stitch at a time, Raghav’s earliest memories are filled with rhythm, colour, and craft, elements that would shape both his aesthetic sensibilities and his leadership philosophy.

The Legacy That Shaped Him

House of Surya is built on the towering foundation of the HS Group, one of India’s foremost manufacturers and wholesalers of sarees, suits, lehengas, and ethnic wear. With a nationwide network of over 13,000 retailers and exports to 30+ countries, the Group has sustained Indian craftsmanship across decades.

For Raghav, this legacy was not a shadow, it was a launchpad. From counter sales to marketing and design, he immersed himself in every aspect of the business, learning the language of fabric, the pulse of the market, and the art of connecting with generations of customers.

Learning Abroad, Leading at Home

After schooling in Delhi, Raghav pursued a degree in Business Administration from Christ University, Bangalore, followed by a Master’s in Fashion Retail Management at the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London. London opened his eyes to global luxury, experiential retail, and the power of cultural storytelling in commerce. He realized that shopping could be theatre - immersive, emotional, memorable.

