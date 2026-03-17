The one thing home buyers want more of, and it’s not just location

Not too long ago, the definition of luxury in real estate was uncomplicated. A prime pin code. A recognisable skyline. Premium finishes and impressive lobbies. The assumption was simple: the better the address, the higher the value. But as cities like Gurugram have grown denser and more vertical—and as infrastructure development and seamless connectivity have expanded across the city—that definition has begun to feel incomplete.

Today, a quieter shift is underway. Homebuyers are no longer asking only where a project is located. They are asking how it will feel to live there every day. And increasingly, the answer lies not in location alone, but in space — particularly green, open, breathable space.

This shift is clearly reflected in recent homebuyer research. According to industry studies, over 80% of urban homebuyers say access to open green spaces significantly influences their purchase decision (Source: Knight Frank Research 2024). Additionally, nearly 75% of buyers rank proximity to large, continuous green spaces as a key consideration when evaluating residential projects (Source: JLL Residential Market Insights 2024). What was once seen as a lifestyle add-on has now become a core expectation — especially in the premium segment.

This shift has been shaped by lived experience. Over the past few years, residents have spent more time at home than ever before. Views mattered. Balconies mattered. The ability to step out into nature — even within one’s own community — mattered. In contrast, developments offering only fragmented lawns or decorative landscaping began to feel limiting. Token green patches, however well marketed, could not replicate the sense of openness that comes from true, uninterrupted green cover.

As land parcels in established city areas shrink, large-format developments with continuous greens have become increasingly rare. And as with all luxuries, rarity has begun to define value.

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