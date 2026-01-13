The state of Gujarat took another stride in its rapid industrial growth journey. Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences represent the state’s next bold step towards inclusive growth, regional empowerment, and global partnerships.
In this series, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Kutch-Saurashtra’ along with the two-day business exhibition at Marwadi University, Rajkot, realising the vision of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat and embodying the theme of “Regional Aspirations with Global Ambition.” The event was graced by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Shri M.K. Das, and other dignitaries.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, amid great global uncertainty India is witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty. The Prime Minister expressed strong confidence for investors, stating, “This is the time, the right time,” and described the Vibrant Summit as the ideal platform and the best time to invest in Kutch and Saurashtra as India moves rapidly toward becoming a Viksit Bharat.
Highlighting the significant role of this region in making India a global manufacturing hub, he said that today more than 2.5 lakh MSMEs are operational in Rajkot alone. From screwdrivers to auto parts, machine tools, and even rocket parts are being manufactured in Rajkot. This region supports the entire value chain of high-technology manufacturing. Regarding the region’s transformation, the Prime Minister said Morbi now sets global benchmarks in tile manufacturing and the Morbi–Jamnagar–Rajkot corridor is emerging as a “Mini Japan,”; Dholera SIR hosts India’s first semiconductor fab while world’s largest 30-GW hybrid renewable energy park is being developed in Kutch.
To achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, the Government of India has emphasised the ‘Reform Express,’ under which next-generation reforms have been introduced in every sector. He added that due to the mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform,” all global institutions of the world are eager to invest in India today.
Along with infrastructure, Gujarat is also leading in preparing a skilled workforce for industries for which the government of Gujarat is collaborating universities from Australia and Singapore, preparing youth with future-ready skills.
Speaking about Gujarat’s tourism sector, the Prime Minister said that there is a wonderful blend of nature, adventure, culture, and heritage here.
The Prime Minister also visited the massive exhibition covering 18,000 square meters. At the ‘Enterprise Excellence Pavilion,’ he observed the contributions from leading organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Essar, Nyara Energy, and Jyoti C.N.C., highlighting their role in the nation’s economic growth. He also lauded Gujarat’s growing industrial capacity and technological advancements.
Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel said that the then Chief Minister and present Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003 with a vision to present Gujarat’s industrial potential to the world. Giving an overview of the state’s holistic development, he said that Gujarat has today become a “Global Gateway to the Future” and is setting new benchmarks of progress. Gujarat is moving toward becoming a hub in several emerging sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors, financial services, AI, and green energy.
Regarding the Vibrant Conference of Kutch–Saurashtra, he said that the 12 districts of this region have a robust ecosystem for investment in sectors such as renewable energy, world-class ports, shipbuilding, agro-processing, ceramics, chemicals, fisheries, and the blue economy.
INDUSTRIES’ COMMITMENT FOR GUJARAT’S INDUSTRIAL GROWTH
At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Kutch-Saurashtra, Reliance Industries Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani made five major and significant announcements for Gujarat. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that “Reliance is the identity of Gujarat, and Gujarat is the heart of Reliance.” On this occasion, he declared Reliance’s commitment to the state’s development as a solemn “Resolution.” While outlining the group’s vision for artificial intelligence-driven growth in India, he announced that the company plans to double its investment in the state to ₹7 lakh crore over the next five years.
The five announcements include world’s largest Integrated green energy ecosystem in Jamnagar, multi-gigawatt solar project in Kutch, India’s largest AI-ready data center in Jamnagar, support for Ahmedabad Olympics 2036 Vision, and building of world-class hospital in Jamnagar, Saurashtra – along with expanded facilities in the education sector. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is emerging as a global power, and this is India’s “Decisive Decade.”
Expressing strong commitment for the state’s industrial growth Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is progressing rapidly. The Adani Group is building the world’s largest energy park in Mundra, with a capacity of 37 gigawatts. He announced that the group will invest ₹1.50 lakh crore in Mundra over the next five years.
Jyoti CNC Chairman Parakramsinh Jadeja said that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Rajkot is a summit that realizes the Prime Minister’s dream of Viksit Bharat 2047. “Our goal is clear: manufacturing is not just business, it is our responsibility,” he said. Jyoti CNC will invest ₹10,000 crore in the next five years. The company is also prepared to supply machinery to the aerospace and defense sectors. He called for collective efforts to advance the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Welspun Chairman B.K. Goenka stated that in the last two decades, Kutch region has transformed. Today, it is known for refineries, ports, and ceramics. He credited this development to Prime Minister Modi. He recalled the 2003 Vibrant Summit, when he had planned to set up a plant in Vapi. At that time, Prime Minister Modi advised him to set up the plant in Kutch, assuring that “for every rupee invested, you will get a dollar in return.” Goenka said this promise has truly been realized. Now Welspun is investing ₹5,000 crore in Gujarat to establish the world’s largest pipeline plant.
Delivering the welcome address at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference – Saurashtra Kutch, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Harsh Sanghavi said that at one time Gujarat was known only from “Vapi to Tapi” in the industrial sector. Crediting the success of Vibrant Gujarat to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Sanghavi said that the event, which began with 80 MoUs, has today resulted in the completion of 98,000 projects.
Gujarat is riding high on the industrial growth and development by hosting Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences to connect with global and domestic industry leaders for investment and showcase the potential of state’s different regions for setting up new businesses and accelerate self-reliance through entrepreneurship.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Jan 13, 2026, 13:18Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- This-is-the-time-the-right-time-to-invest-in-kutch-saurashtra-pm