The state of Gujarat took another stride in its rapid industrial growth journey. Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences represent the state’s next bold step towards inclusive growth, regional empowerment, and global partnerships.

In this series, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Kutch-Saurashtra’ along with the two-day business exhibition at Marwadi University, Rajkot, realising the vision of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat and embodying the theme of “Regional Aspirations with Global Ambition.” The event was graced by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Shri M.K. Das, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, amid great global uncertainty India is witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty. The Prime Minister expressed strong confidence for investors, stating, “This is the time, the right time,” and described the Vibrant Summit as the ideal platform and the best time to invest in Kutch and Saurashtra as India moves rapidly toward becoming a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the significant role of this region in making India a global manufacturing hub, he said that today more than 2.5 lakh MSMEs are operational in Rajkot alone. From screwdrivers to auto parts, machine tools, and even rocket parts are being manufactured in Rajkot. This region supports the entire value chain of high-technology manufacturing. Regarding the region’s transformation, the Prime Minister said Morbi now sets global benchmarks in tile manufacturing and the Morbi–Jamnagar–Rajkot corridor is emerging as a “Mini Japan,”; Dholera SIR hosts India’s first semiconductor fab while world’s largest 30-GW hybrid renewable energy park is being developed in Kutch.

To achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, the Government of India has emphasised the ‘Reform Express,’ under which next-generation reforms have been introduced in every sector. He added that due to the mantra of “Reform, Perform, and Transform,” all global institutions of the world are eager to invest in India today.

