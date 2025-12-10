A weaker rupee does not signal a weak economy

The weakness in the Indian rupee has recently attracted a lot of market attention. Indeed, the currency has weakened the most against the US dollar among major Asia-Pacific currencies this year. While this FX weakness reflects capital outflow pressures, it is not necessarily a sign of a weak economy.

Exchange rates are determined only in international transactions of an economy, where more selling of the currency weakens the exchange rate. This is why FX weakness happens even if domestic economic activity is resilient.

Why the rupee is falling

The Indian rupee is weakening on the back of net capital outflows—investors selling portfolio holdings such as equities and converting rupee proceeds into foreign currency. This selling pressure outweighs demand from buyers investing in India or converting export proceeds resulting in a weakening of the currency.

One potential factor driving the weaker rupee is investor anxiety on ongoing trade frictions with the US. Another potential reason is weaker investor confidence in expected returns on investment. These key drivers are confidence-based factors that do not necessarily reflect the state of the economy.

