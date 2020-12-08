Hyderabad's Syed Irfanuddin Spreading Smiles With His Optimism For Mankind

As a businessman, Syed always believed that there is no shortcut to success. Consistency and patience takes you to the path of success. He says that good intentions and innovative ideas are a must to achieve your goals in life. As the whole globe suffers from Covid-19 pandemic, there is one businessman who has won many hearts with his philanthropic deeds. Syed belongs to an affluent business family of Hyderabad but in spite of being born with a golden spoon, he has not forgotten his humble roots. His father started his life five decades back with a small puncture shop in the by lanes near Charminar and today they own a business empire whose products sell across continents. During the past few months when the whole world was under the dark spell of the Covid pandemic, Syed along with his two brothers have been actively involved in providing cooked meals, monthly groceries and even oxygen cylinder supplies to families of Covid infected persons through their foundation RR Charitable Trust. It’s quite interesting to know how Syed’s father rose from repairing punctured tyres to owning a huge business empire. Syed says “My father has really worked hard and given his blood and sweat to build this business which goes by the name RR Group of Companies, he initially started with tobacco business in which our whole family was involved, delivering orders ourselves, and today our company has diversified into multiple businesses right from manufacturing spices to kitchen products to property development and is rated as one of the foremost leading companies in India”. Apart from the RR Group of Companies, Syed’s family also owns the WIIZ group, which is majorly split into WIIZ Realtors LLP which is into property development, WIIZ Health Tech which is into healthcare and WIIZ Led which manufactures electrical accessories. Syed’s biggest inspiration is his father who has always taken care of the under privileged and gone out of the way to help others. He says “After the pandemic I want to restore our business operations and expand it further which would automatically create more employment opportunities”. When asked if given a chance which favourite person of his would he like to be born as? “I would like to be reborn as my father as I would like imbibe his rare qualities and human nature which is hard to find in people in today’s unrealistic world” says Syed before signing off.