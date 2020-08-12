Jigsaw academy partners with IIM-Indore to launch a program on people analytics & digital HR

Bengaluru, 12 August 2020
Jigsaw Academy, a Manipal Global Investee Company, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I), has announced the launch of
a new certification program on People Analytics and Digital HR
. This initiative will help learners grasp the nuances of People Analytics and Digital HR and is aimed at addressing the need for data and fact-based decision-making strategy, amidst the challenges of the changing work environment, especially in a pandemic & post-pandemic world.
Extensive market research conducted by Jigsaw Academy and IIM Indore indicates that the fact and data-based decision making in the HR space is no longer a luxury. Rather, it is a much-needed tool that is sought after by professionals irrespective of their job role and career stage. During these uncertain times caused by the pandemic, where the workforce has undergone a sea change in just a few months, upgrading the current HR practices is the optimal solution to keep business running. The program, prudently designed by IIM, Indore, & Jigsaw Academy, pioneers in the area of analytics and management to enable modern-day organisations and their HR practices to embrace and leverage the benefits of Analytics and Digital HR.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM, Indore, said, “IIM Indore’s mission is to be a contextually-relevant business school, and a programme on people analytics is the need of the hour. With changing work patterns and culture amidst the pandemic, the industry requirements are also changing. This is the time when digital human resource management has an important role to play. We believe that this short-term course, with 40+ hours of live instructor-led virtual classroom sessions from the expert faculty members from IIM Indore & Jigsaw Academy, will help the participants become ready for the coming times. This would also help them in gaining effective understanding through self-assessment quiz and assignments, making the curriculum world-class.”
While talking about this collaborative initiative, Gaurav Vohra, CEO & co-founder of Jigsaw Academy, said, “The ability to decipher data-based insights as well as the understanding of analytics and its implementation is a must-have skill for someone who specialises in workforce management. We are excited to see how HR professionals leverage the perspective they gain on human resource management through the People Analytics and Digital HR program.”
The course will provide a platform to define real world business problems faced in the fields of attrition, employee engagement, hiring, learning and development and teach people how to find statistical solutions for these problems. It aims to equip human resource professionals with the right analytics and digital HR tools to make smarter decisions in terms of seamless utilisation of available resources (tangible and intangible) in a continuously evolving professional world.
For more information about People Analytics & Digital HR, visit Jigsaw Academy’s website
.
About Jigsaw Academy
Established in 2011, Jigsaw Academy is a leading training provider across emerging technologies like Data Science, People Analytics, Digital HR, Cyber Security, Design Thinking, Cloud Computing, and Business Analytics, and offers upskilling opportunities to professionals and fresh graduates. We have transformed the careers of 50,000+ students, have global presence over 30 countries, and have collaborated with many Fortune 500 companies across the world. Recognised as No. 1 in the ‘Top 10 Data Science Institutes in India’ several years in a row, we help people & organisations upskill, stay relevant and get noticed. Jigsaw Academy is an investee company of Manipal Global Education Services.
About IIM, Indore
IIM, Indore, is one of the most prominent business schools in India, established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, to impart high-quality management education and training. The institute imparts academic excellence in the emerging segments of management education to build the socially-conscious leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.