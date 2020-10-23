Luke Anderson - The Hustle

Luke David Anderson, born in Victoria, Australia. Till the age of 13 Luke grew up on the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne, then he moved to Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays, on the North-Eastern Coast of Australia. Luke moved out of home very young and negotiated with the high school to only attend 3 days a week, leaving the rest of the days to work in a retail store. He spent his spare time on his business. At the age of 15 by day he was buying and selling cars and by the night he started DJing at local house parties. This is when he became passionate about music. Luke started his DJ business and moved back and forth between Melbourne and the Whitsundays expanding his skill set and learning off some incredible talents. He says,” I love Airlie Beach and I’m passionate about it”. He used to perform gigs at local events and wedding under the brand LA Walker. For the next few years, he started and closed a bunch of businesses, which include building company, a popular local hairdressing salon, surf and clothing store and a few more. Some of them were a failure but he never gave up. Soon he opened scaffolding business after realising construction was where there was money to be made. Initially, he was struggling in the competitive market but gradually he built relationships and his brand with people and grew it in huge proportions. Being personally involved in 40 businesses by the age of 30, Luke has seen it all. Luke always affirmed to himself he would never let anything stand in the way of his happiness and financial success. He always kept learning about the new industries and taking on additional work to earn more. At present, Luke travels and shares his experience with others. He invests both in business and people. Luke has crossed over 10s of millions in revenue over 10 different verticals and manages hundreds of staff and still wishes to visit more countries. “I have made a lot of money and lost a lot of money. I’ve made a lot of mistakes and I think that is the key to growing – to learn from your mistakes”, Luke remarked. He says,” I choose to do business, as my way of thinking wires me to see openings and provide solutions for the market, I don’t switch off. Always on. I would rather be always on working for myself than always working for someone else”.