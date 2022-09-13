Physical activity for pain relief in OA RA flare-ups

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Physical activity and exercise are growing popular and are recommended worldwide by several physicians and medical practitioners for effective management of different types of chronic pains. In addition to severe discomforts, chronic pain also induces various medical conditions like fatigue, anxiety, depression, and a poor quality of life. Pain conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis flare-ups, etc. may cause immune system complications making an individual more susceptible to various other infections and clinical manifestations.Regular exercise and daily physical activities are the best ways to tackle chronic pain conditions and counter their adverse outcomes as it increases energy levels, boost the immune system, and improve emotional well-being. Moderate and regular physical activity helps to keep joints and muscles in motion and build muscle strength. This is important for rheumatoid arthritis patients, who suffer from a severe decrease in mobility and an exponential increase in pain and stiffness of joints. Physical activity and controlled stretching can also help to increase flexibility, which is necessary to perform day-to-day activities for people suffering from chronic pains. In case of OA flare-ups, the best strategy is to formulate a suitable treatment plan based on the doctor’s recommendations, including requisite lifestyle measures and necessary medical support. Exercises and physical activity, suggested by the doctor, can help reduce pain, inflammation, and swelling.This video presents various physical activities and exercise strategies that can help to relieve discomfort, reduce pain, improve physical condition and enhance the quality of life.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD