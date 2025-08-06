TARIL: Powering the nation, shaping the future

In the dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape of India’s power and energy sector, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) has emerged as a shining example of indigenous excellence. With a legacy spanning over four decades, TARIL is more than just a transformer manufacturer—it is a symbol of India’s industrial progress, self-reliance, and technological capability.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, TARIL has grown into one of the country’s largest and most respected transformer manufacturers, contributing significantly to India’s infrastructure development and energy ambitions. In many ways, TARIL’s story mirrors India’s own—ambitious, resilient, and future-focused.

Engineering Excellence for an Empowered India

Since its founding in 1981, TARIL has steadily expanded its footprint across the country and the globe. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes:

Power Transformers up to 1200 kV Class

Distribution Transformers

Furnace Transformers

Rectifier Transformers

Special Duty and Custom-Built Transformers

With more than 18,000 installations worldwide and three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, TARIL is driving the nation’s electrification journey—spanning urban metros, remote villages, traditional industries, and emerging renewable sectors. Backed by NABL-accredited testing labs, robust in-house R&D, and rigorous quality systems, TARIL stands at the forefront of India’s power infrastructure modernization.