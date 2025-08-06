TARIL: Powering the nation, shaping the future

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. and the visionary leadership of Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora
In the dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape of India’s power and energy sector, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) has emerged as a shining example of indigenous excellence. With a legacy spanning over four decades, TARIL is more than just a transformer manufacturer—it is a symbol of India’s industrial progress, self-reliance, and technological capability.
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, TARIL has grown into one of the country’s largest and most respected transformer manufacturers, contributing significantly to India’s infrastructure development and energy ambitions. In many ways, TARIL’s story mirrors India’s own—ambitious, resilient, and future-focused.
Engineering Excellence for an Empowered India
Since its founding in 1981, TARIL has steadily expanded its footprint across the country and the globe. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes:
With more than 18,000 installations worldwide and three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, TARIL is driving the nation’s electrification journey—spanning urban metros, remote villages, traditional industries, and emerging renewable sectors. Backed by NABL-accredited testing labs, robust in-house R&D, and rigorous quality systems, TARIL stands at the forefront of India’s power infrastructure modernization.
TARIL transformers power some of the country’s most critical infrastructure—from high voltage and extra-high voltage grid expansion projects to metro rail systems, national railways, refineries, steel plants, and smart industrial zones. It also plays a pivotal role in India’s clean energy transition by supplying reliable solutions to solar parks, wind farms, and other renewable energy projects.
Leadership That Embodies the India Growth Mindset
At the heart of TARIL’s remarkable growth is its Managing Director, Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora—a visionary leader whose foresight and determination have propelled the company to the forefront of the transformer industry. An electrical engineering graduate from Uxbridge College, London, and an alumnus of the General Management Program at Harvard University, Mr. Mamtora combines deep technical expertise with a global business perspective.
Since joining TARIL in 1997 as Director, he has played a transformative role in scaling operations and steering the company toward innovation and global competitiveness. His operational excellence, combined with a strategic mindset, has enabled TARIL to expand its manufacturing footprint, improve efficiency, and deliver world-class products that meet the evolving demands of the power sector.
A firm believer in self-reliance, Mr. Mamtora embraced the “Make in India” philosophy well before it became a national priority. His leadership has transformed TARIL into a globally competitive, export-ready enterprise aligned with India’s vision of becoming a world-class manufacturing hub.
FY 2024–25: A Landmark Year in India’s Industrial Growth
The financial year 2024–25 marked a defining chapter in TARIL’s journey and a milestone for India’s power sector. The company achieved a record turnover of ₹2,000 crore, becoming the highest revenue-generating transformer manufacturer in the country. It also recorded the highest production of transformers and reactors, with a robust PAT margin of ₹215 crore.
This achievement reflects TARIL’s operational excellence and its strong alignment with India’s growing demand for power infrastructure—driven by rapid urbanization, expanding industry, digitalization, and clean energy goals.
By scaling exports, expanding its presence in process industries, and strengthening its role in renewables, TARIL continues to grow alongside India’s macroeconomic momentum and global rise.
Vision 2028–29: TARIL’s $1 Billion Aspiration and India’s Energy Future
As outlined in its latest annual report, TARIL is on course to become a $1 billion enterprise within the next three years—a goal aligned with India’s broader energy and industrial transformation. This bold vision is anchored in key priorities:
This roadmap is more than a growth strategy—it reflects India’s aspirations for self-sufficiency, sustainability, and global competitiveness. With every transformer it builds, TARIL aims to energize not just projects, but the nation’s progress.
