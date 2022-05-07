Crowd Pleaser: The former president has always had a knack for attracting fans. Now he’s capitalising on it by stirring up throngs of retail investors



Donald Trump, master of reinvention, has a new title: Tech entrepreneur. It’s a stretch for the 75-year-old, who doesn’t even use email, preferring instead to scrawl notes in marker. But he doesn’t mind jumping into ventures in which he has little previous experience—and this gig should prove far more lucrative than the presidency.

(This story appears in the 06 May, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)