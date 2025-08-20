Buffett Indicator explained: What India's market cap-to-GDP ratio tells us

India’s stock market has seen a remarkable shift in scale over the last decade, in the number of retail participants and how valuations are tracked and discussed. Investors, big and small, often look for signals to make sense of where the market is headed. Among the various metrics used to assess overall market health, the market cap-to-GDP ratio remains a familiar reference point.

Known more popularly as the Buffett indicator, it stands alongside other tools like price-to-earnings ratios and interest rate benchmarks for gauging the market situation. While this isn’t the only metric investors use, it gives us a broad insight into whether the market is overheating or staying stable.

In this post, we’ll discuss what the Buffett indicator is, what it tells us about current valuations in India, and how it compares with other countries.

What is the Buffett indicator?

The Buffett indicator is a market valuation metric that compares a country's total stock market capitalisation to its gross domestic product (GDP). In simple terms, it weighs the size of the stock market against the size of the country’s economy. If the market cap far exceeds the GDP, it could be a sign that stocks are overpriced.

While Warren Buffett, the American investor and philanthropist, didn’t invent this ratio, he popularised it after highlighting its predictive value in the early 2000s. He once called it “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” When the ratio hit record highs in 1999 and 2000, it was followed by a sharp market correction, which made the indicator more credible in the eyes of investors.