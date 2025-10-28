Reverse-repo-rate-in-india-explained-calculation-current-rate-and-historical-trends

Policy rates play a critical role in shaping the Indian economy. These rates can sound like economic jargon to most of us. Still, they are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and directly influence lending, borrowing, and overall economic stability. Among these, the reverse repo rate is especially important in personal loans and helps the RBI manage liquidity and control inflation.

In this post, we’ll discuss what the reverse repo rate is, why it matters, and how it impacts the broader economy. This guide will give you clear insights, especially if you’re looking to apply for loans or understand them.

What is the reverse repo rate?

The reverse repo rate in India is the interest rate at which the RBI accepts deposits from commercial banks, usually for short durations. This is a crucial tool for managing liquidity in the financial system. It allows the RBI to absorb surplus cash from the market, helps keep inflation in check, and maintains economic stability.

When the RBI raises the reverse repo rate, it becomes more attractive for banks to deposit their excess funds with the central bank, as the return is higher. This reduces the amount of money available for lending in the broader economy, which can help cool down inflation. On the contrary, lowering this rate can push banks to lend more money and improve economic activity. It’s a flexible, powerful approach to steer the economy based on the evolving financial conditions.

Current reverse repo rate in India

As of May 2025, the RBI has maintained the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent. This rate has remained unchanged since mid-2020, serving as a tool to manage liquidity in the market. By adjusting the reverse repo rate, the RBI influences the amount of funds banks are willing to lend versus hold, thereby impacting overall economic activity. The reverse repo rate is always set lower than the repo rate, which is currently set at 6 percent.

