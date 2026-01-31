Learn something from everyone: Rajesh Jejurikar

Rajesh Jejurikar lives in Bandra, Mumbai, one of the city’s central yet green and quiet neighbourhoods. A fitness enthusiast and a disciplined man, he follows a daily routine of walking, yoga and meditation, complemented by healthy eating.

A voracious reader, Jejurikar enjoys self-help books like Strength to Strength by Arthur C Brooks, and historical works such as Shattered Lands: Five Partitions or the Making of Modern Asia by Sam Dalrymple. He believes there is something to learn from every person, while staying true to one’s own authenticity. He admires Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, for his ability to articulate thoughts and connect with people, especially his knack for remembering names. He also values the objectivity and fairness of Pawan Goenka, the former managing director & CEO of the group, and appreciates the keen eye that Anish Shah, the current group CEO & MD, has for numbers.