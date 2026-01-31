Advertisement

Learn something from everyone: Rajesh Jejurikar

The executive director and CEO, auto and farm sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, extends his discipline for health and fitness to all aspects of life

By Mexy Xavier
Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 17:53 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive director and CEO, auto and farm sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.  Photo by Mexy Xavier
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive director and CEO, auto and farm sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.  Photo by Mexy Xavier
Join Us On
FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedinSpotifyYouTube
Advertisement

Rajesh Jejurikar lives in Bandra, Mumbai, one of the city’s central yet green and quiet neighbourhoods. A fitness enthusiast and a disciplined man, he follows a daily routine of walking, yoga and meditation, complemented by healthy eating.
A voracious reader, Jejurikar enjoys self-help books like Strength to Strength by Arthur C Brooks, and historical works such as Shattered Lands: Five Partitions or the Making of Modern Asia by Sam Dalrymple. He believes there is something to learn from every person, while staying true to one’s own authenticity. He admires Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, for his ability to articulate thoughts and connect with people, especially his knack for remembering names. He also values the objectivity and fairness of Pawan Goenka, the former managing director & CEO of the group, and appreciates the keen eye that Anish Shah, the current group CEO & MD, has for numbers.

First Published: Jan 31, 2026, 10:36

Subscribe Now

(This story appears in the Jan 23, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

  • Home
    • /
  • Life
    • /
  • Learn-something-from-everyone-rajesh-jejurikar

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
OpenAI’s ad turn: Can ChatGPT monetise without losing user trust?
ByNaini Thaker
India’s expenditure on R&D just 0.6 percent of GDP: Economic Survey
BySamreen Wani
Economic Survey: Pharma scale up collides with obesity, NCD boom
ByNaini Thaker
Nations controlling chips, APIs have reverse leverage: Economic Survey
BySamreen Wani
How Waari is redefining experiential travel through local iammersion and global
ByBrand Connect
Dr. Pramod Kumar: The quantum seeker powering the next generation of AI with Pho
ByBrand Connect
Economic Survey warns India’s booming gig economy rests on unstable work
ByNaini Thaker
Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity assemble India’s most prestigious jury
ByStoryboard18
Over Rs2 lakh crore in investments: The Economic Survey on PLI Schemes
BySamreen Wani
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement