10 years after 'Gangnam Style', Psy is happier than ever





Ten years after "Gangnam Style" became a global phenomenon, South Korean rapper Psy is living his best life—proud of his "greatest trophy" and free from the pressure of repeating that unprecedented success.



Uploaded to YouTube on July 15, 2012, the song's wacky music video became a runaway megahit, with its trademark horse-riding dance spawning thousands of imitations, spoofs and spinoffs.



It was the first YouTube video to reach one billion views, and with it Psy attained what K-pop acts before him could not: global recognition.





A frontman like Freddie Mercury

How lucky I am

