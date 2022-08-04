400-year-old Ecuadoran beer resurrected from yeast
Ecuadorian scientist Javier Carvajal at a laboratory of the Faculty of Exact Sciences of the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador in Quito, on July 25, 2022. (Photo by Rodrigo Buendia / AFP)
Quito, Ecuador: Inside an old oak barrel, Ecuadoran bioengineer Javier Carvajal found the fungus of fortune: a 400-year-old yeast specimen that he has since managed to resurrect and use to reproduce what is believed to be Latin America's oldest beer.
That single-cell microorganism, taken from just a splinter of wood, was the key to recovering the formula for an elixir first brewed in Quito in 1566 by friar Jodoco Ricke, a Franciscan of Flemish origin who historians believe introduced wheat and barley to what is now the Ecuadoran capital.
"Not only have we recovered a biological treasure but also the 400-year-old work of silent domestication of a yeast that probably came from a chicha and that had been collected from the local environment," Carvajal told AFP.