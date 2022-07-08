How 'Barbiecore' is bringing gender extremes back to the forefront of fashion





Make like Barbie! While you might have thought that gendered fashion was a thing of the past, that wasn't counting on the power of influence of this pop culture icon. With the "Barbie" movie currently filming in California, the world's most famous doll is imposing her signature style on the catwalks, red carpets, and even our wardrobes, re-establishing certain stereotypes thought dead and buried.



Women have decided to move on from the comfort of sweatpants to embrace more extravagant clothing styles, bright colors and mismatched patterns. And there's nothing wrong with that. But from there, to choosing to dress like Barbie... It's actually quite unsettling, especially at a time when designers and brands—driven by a young generation determined to shatter all kinds of norms and conventions— seemed to be moving towards less gendered fashion. Nevertheless, the fact remains that all things pink, ultra-short, ultra-tight and ultra-kitsch appear to be on a mission to conquer our wardrobes this summer, as part of a trend called "Barbiecore."





"Life in plastic, it's fantastic"



Pink is the new Black



A lasting trend?

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.