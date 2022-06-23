Virtual fashion is booming, but how's it doing on creativity and inclusivity?





Virtual fashion was largely billed as a new opportunity to push back the boundaries of creativity and inclusivity, but so far, these new kinds of clothes are mostly copied straight from real-world collections. The first models unveiled by the Meta group, for example, seem too "normal" to get truly excited about, whereas our virtual twins—poised to live their best life in these parallel fictional universes—offer us the chance to get dressed up like never before.





Embracing the future or perpetuating the status quo?

DressX leading the way

Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.