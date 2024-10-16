India's DIY film industry from Malegaon comes to London

'Superboys of Malegaon' has already been shown at the Toronto International Film Festival, and with its screening in London, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hopes it will attract audiences beyond the Indian diaspora
The bright lights of the British capital are a world away from Malegaon, a down-at-heel textile town in the backwaters of Maharashtra state in western India.
But the two have come together at this year's London Film Festival, where the remarkable story of Malegaon's unlikely film industry success has had its European premiere.
"Superboys of Malegaon", by director and producer Reema Kagti, follows the true story of Shaikh Nasir and his friends and their no-budget parodies of Bollywood and Hollywood classics such as "Sholay" and "Superman".