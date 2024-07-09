Japan's skateboarding youth turn street culture into Olympic gold

The efforts are producing spectacular results, with Japan winning three of the four available golds on the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago
Japan used to think skateboarding was a pastime for delinquents but the country has grown into a global powerhouse in the sport and is expected to dominate at this month's Paris Olympics.
Children as young as six can be seen zipping up ramps and grinding down rails at skate parks all over Japan, with instructors teaching tricks while parents wait patiently nearby.