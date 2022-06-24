Most Liveable Cities 2022: From Vienna to Melbourne, Here are the world's best places to live





The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.



The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was not included this year after Russia invaded the country in late February, while Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over "censorship" and the impact of Western sanctions.





Top 10 most liveable cities in the world

10 least liveable cities in the world163. Tehran, Iran

