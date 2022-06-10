From Oslo to Paris, which global city offers the best work-life balance?





The various crises the world is currently facing can impact the social and economic organization of countries around the world, especially in the field of work. So concludes research carried out by Kisi, which ranks the global cities offering the best work-life balance. The ranking takes into account criteria such as inflation, the fallout from the war in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic.



The study, which identifies the world's cities with the best work-life balance, is based on an analysis covering three main categories: work intensity, society and institutions, and the quality of urban life. More than a hundred criteria in total were taken into account, including remote jobs, the minimum number of vacation days offered, working hours and unemployment rates, but also broader criteria such as affordability, air quality, and wellness and fitness.





