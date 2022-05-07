







Nike is on a mission to reduce its environmental footprint with two new sneaker models that can be taken apart entirely. This innovation is designed to make recycling quicker and easier, in turn cutting down on waste.



It's impossible today for any company in the fashion industry not to address the climate emergency, by contributing to reducing the environmental impact of the world's second-most polluting industry. The challenges are numerous, as are the initiatives taken by the sector's various brands, whether in the world of ready-to-wear or accessories, shoes or sportswear. Many are turning to low-impact or recycled raw materials, setting up short production circuits, limiting the use of water and energy, but also reducing waste.





