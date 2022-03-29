



Just like the fashion industry, sports equipment manufacturers are working to reduce waste in order to lessen their impact on the planet. Puma, for example, is currently testing a new recycling method to make new football jerseys from old team kits for its partner clubs. It's a perfect example of the circular economy.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.