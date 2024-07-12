South Korea names K-pop group NewJeans tourism ambassadors

South Korea has seen tourism figures recover to nearly pre-pandemic levels this year, with around a third of visitors citing K-pop or K-drama—the so-called "Hallyu" or Korean wave—as a major motive for travelling to the East Asian country
South Korea on Thursday appointed K-pop girl band NewJeans "honorary ambassadors" as part of a drive to promote tourism, joining a long list of Korean celebrities to take up the role.
South Korea has seen tourism figures recover to nearly pre-pandemic levels this year, with around a third of visitors citing K-pop or K-drama -- the so-called "Hallyu" or Korean wave -- as a major motive for travelling to the East Asian country.