Alcove Realty is one of Kolkata’s most respected, trusted, and legacy-rich real estate brands. Founded and led by the visionary Chairman, Mr. Amar Nath Shroff, the company brings over four decades of experience and a proud three-generation heritage. Established with a mission to elevate living standards, Alcove Realty is known for its landmark developments, meticulous planning, and unwavering commitment to transparency. Over the years, it has earned widespread recognition for delivering iconic residential and mixed-use projects across Kolkata—each built on a strong foundation of ethics, engineering excellence, and customer-first values.
From its early milestone project Siddhartha – The Crown of Alipore, to Alcove Gloria—Kolkata’s finest integrated commercial, residential and retail development; from Eastern India’s tallest residential tower, THE 42, to the multiple award-winning riverside township Alcove New Kolkata and now The Curve, an architectural statement poised to redefine Kolkata’s skyline. Alcove Realty has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s urban narrative. With over 15 million sq. ft. developed and more than 10,000 families served, the brand continues to create future-ready environments driven by innovation, design thinking, and a deep understanding of evolving lifestyles
The leadership of Alcove family brings together experience, creativity, and forward-looking vision. United by a shared legacy of excellence, they continue to lead the brand into a new era of modern development, building spaces that truly enrich everyday living.
Haoda Pay is an emerging leader in India’s digital payments and financial technology landscape, delivering secure, seamless, and scalable solutions that enable businesses to operate with greater efficiency and confidence. With a mission to simplify financial operations for MSMEs, SMEs, and growing enterprises, Haoda Pay offers an integrated suite of payment acceptance, payouts, connected banking, lending partnerships, reconciliation, and financial workflow tools. The platform is built on strong compliance standards, robust security frameworks, and a technology-first architecture that ensures reliability, speed, and transparency across every transaction.
At the core of Haoda Pay’s growth is a young and dynamic leadership team whose expertise spans fintech innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships. Their vision centers on building financial infrastructure that is not only efficient and compliant, but also inclusive—extending access to businesses across both urban centers and underserved markets.
Haoda Pay differentiates itself through a customer-centric product design, a strong support ecosystem, and the agility to adapt to India’s evolving regulatory environment. The company works closely with banks, financial institutions, and technology partners to deliver solutions that meaningfully accelerate digital transformation for its users.
Guided by a commitment to innovation, trust, and operational excellence, Haoda Pay continues to strengthen its position as a transformative force within India’s digital finance ecosystem.
Qudify is helping organisations in India and abroad leave the pen-and-paper era behind and move toward smarter, greener workplaces. Built as a QR-first platform, Qudify makes everyday operations like visitor check-ins, safety compliance, and workplace access faster, more secure, and remarkably simple.
Founded in 2022 by a team of technology entrepreneurs, including Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Akshat Tripathi, Qudify has scaled rapidly to more than 500 live sites across 80 cities. The platform has already enabled over 2 million QR scans, reducing paper usage and cutting more than 300 kilograms of CO2 emissions as workplaces shift toward sustainable digital operations.
Supporting 400+ enterprise clients, Qudify adheres to leading compliance standards, including ISO 9001, SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and VAPT. As businesses increasingly prioritise automation, sustainability, and operational transparency, Qudify aims to empower India’s workplaces to become truly future-ready — with technology that is simple, reliable, and built for scale.
iGo wise mobility is a Bengaluru based deep-tech startup developing smart mobility tech solutions to enhance safety, comfort, and capacity on Indian roads. With an emphasis on building next-generation lean EVs for reduced traffic congestion and improving road safety.
iGo's patented anti-topple technology enables narrow-lean vehicles to handle turns and potholes with ease, while our on-demand self-balancing tech (without gyros) is 5X more affordable, 3X more efficient, and 2X more compact than the European alternatives
iGo's entry model BeiGo X4 family utility vehicle enhances road-grip, ease of handling and cornering for better accessibility irrespective of age, gender & income class.
aTeam Soft Solutions is a U.S.-headquartered software engineering and AI services company, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with delivery and engineering teams in India. For more than a decade, we have helped enterprises and fast-growing global brands build, modernize, and scale mission-critical digital products—without compromising on security, reliability, or delivery governance.
With 120+ technology professionals, aTeam delivers end-to-end product engineering across web and mobile applications, JavaScript-centric full-stack development, cloud-native modernization, systems integration, DevOps/DevSecOps, and quality engineering. We also provide enterprise AI services, including generative AI implementations, AI agents for workflow automation, data engineering foundations, and intelligent process automation—designed to integrate with existing platforms, data policies, and business processes.
aTeam supports clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia/New Zealand, and brings deep experience in regulated and operationally complex industries such as healthcare, fintech, logistics, and enterprise technology. Our teams follow a Silicon Valley–inspired vetting model and agile delivery practices, emphasizing clear ownership, measurable outcomes, and long-term partnership. aTeam has been recognized by Clutch as one of the Best JavaScript Development Companies, reflecting our strength in modern front-end and full-stack engineering.
