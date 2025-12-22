Alcove Realty

Alcove Realty is one of Kolkata’s most respected, trusted, and legacy-rich real estate brands. Founded and led by the visionary Chairman, Mr. Amar Nath Shroff, the company brings over four decades of experience and a proud three-generation heritage. Established with a mission to elevate living standards, Alcove Realty is known for its landmark developments, meticulous planning, and unwavering commitment to transparency. Over the years, it has earned widespread recognition for delivering iconic residential and mixed-use projects across Kolkata—each built on a strong foundation of ethics, engineering excellence, and customer-first values.

From its early milestone project Siddhartha – The Crown of Alipore, to Alcove Gloria—Kolkata’s finest integrated commercial, residential and retail development; from Eastern India’s tallest residential tower, THE 42, to the multiple award-winning riverside township Alcove New Kolkata and now The Curve, an architectural statement poised to redefine Kolkata’s skyline. Alcove Realty has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s urban narrative. With over 15 million sq. ft. developed and more than 10,000 families served, the brand continues to create future-ready environments driven by innovation, design thinking, and a deep understanding of evolving lifestyles

The leadership of Alcove family brings together experience, creativity, and forward-looking vision. United by a shared legacy of excellence, they continue to lead the brand into a new era of modern development, building spaces that truly enrich everyday living.

Haoda Pay

Haoda Pay is an emerging leader in India’s digital payments and financial technology landscape, delivering secure, seamless, and scalable solutions that enable businesses to operate with greater efficiency and confidence. With a mission to simplify financial operations for MSMEs, SMEs, and growing enterprises, Haoda Pay offers an integrated suite of payment acceptance, payouts, connected banking, lending partnerships, reconciliation, and financial workflow tools. The platform is built on strong compliance standards, robust security frameworks, and a technology-first architecture that ensures reliability, speed, and transparency across every transaction.

At the core of Haoda Pay’s growth is a young and dynamic leadership team whose expertise spans fintech innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships. Their vision centers on building financial infrastructure that is not only efficient and compliant, but also inclusive—extending access to businesses across both urban centers and underserved markets.

Read More