UK's National Gallery bans liquids after activist art attacks

The National Gallery in London said Thursday that it was banning liquids in a move to bolster security of its artworks after a spate of high-profile attacks by activists.
Over the last two years, various liquids have been thrown at iconic paintings in the gallery on Trafalgar Square, including Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and John Constable's "The Hay Wain".