Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. Oxford University best in the world in 2022: report

Oxford University best in the world in 2022: report

Take a look at the universities that rank at the top 10, according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022

By Samidha Jain
Published: Jan 4, 2022 04:03:40 PM IST
Updated: Jan 4, 2022 04:30:08 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo Of The Day: World Braille Day
Will Indian innovation evolve in 2022? Amit Chandra asks and answers