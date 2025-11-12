Agentic AI is changing how work gets done: Deloitte India Executive Director

As consulting firms race to fold artificial intelligence (AI) into their client offerings, Deloitte India is betting on what it calls the “agentic” future of AI. At its Coalesce 2025 event on Wednesday, the firm announced a multi-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish India’s first Agentic AI Lab in Bengaluru and an AWS Centre of Excellence.

The partnership, part of a global strategic collaboration agreement, aims to expand Deloitte India’s cloud business by ₹2,500 crore by 2030 and create industry-specific AI use cases across financial services, manufacturing, consumer goods and the public sector.

Deepak Kagliwal, executive director at Deloitte India, speaks with Forbes India about how the firm defines “agentic” AI, what the new lab will focus on, and how it plans to address the growing scrutiny around AI governance. Edited excerpts:

Defining the ‘agentic’ shift

Kagliwal describes “agentic” systems as the next phase in enterprise automation. Unlike predictive or prescriptive AI models, these can execute defined tasks within business processes instead of waiting for human input. “Earlier, an algorithm gave you an outcome, but you had to decide what to do with it. Now the agent can use that outcome to take a step forward,” he explains. “If an invoice is clear and has all the required details, the agent can directly approve and process it instead of waiting for an individual.” This, he adds, is driving a sharp rise in enterprise interest. “That is the difference. That is why demand for agents has gone through the roof.”

Read More