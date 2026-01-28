Advertisement

Ajit Pawar dies in air crash: Politicians who suffered a similar fate

The Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP leader has died while aboard an aircraft that crash-landed in Baramati. Here's a look at other political leaders who’ve lost their lives in air accidents

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 11:13 IST1 min
New
Maharashtra Dy CM and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar. Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
1. Ajit Pawar (2026)
The Maharashtra deputy chief minister died when his Learjet 45 (VT SSK) crashed during landing at Baramati, leaving no survivors. DGCA and multiple reports confirmed all passengers were declared dead at the scene.

2. Vijay Rupani (2025)
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani died in the Air India Flight AI 171 crash, which occurred minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 on board. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing.

3. Dorjee Khandu (2011)
The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister died when his Pawan Hans helicopter crashed near the Sela Pass after disappearing for several days. The crash occurred in difficult mountainous terrain with poor visibility.

4. YS Rajasekhara Reddy (2009)
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister died when his Bell 430 helicopter crashed in the Nallamala Forest after encountering severe weather. The wreckage was found following a massive search operation.

5. OP Jindal & Surender Singh (2005)
Haryana minister OP Jindal and former Union Minister Surender Singh died when their helicopter crashed in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The chopper was flying between Chandigarh and Delhi.

6. Cyprian Sangma (2004)
Meghalaya’s Rural Development Minister was among 10 people killed when a Pawan Hans helicopter crashed near Barapani lake while flying from Guwahati to Shillong.

7. GMC Balayogi (2002)
The Lok Sabha Speaker died when his Bell 206 helicopter crashed into a fishpond in Kaikalur, Andhra Pradesh, after striking trees in foggy conditions. All three on board were killed.

8. Madhavrao Scindia (2001)
The senior Congress leader died when his chartered Cessna C 90 crashed near Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, during heavy rain. All eight passengers perished in the accident.

9. NVN Somu (1997)
The Minister of State for Defence died when an Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, in poor weather while on official duty. All occupants were killed.

10. Sanjay Gandhi (1980)
Sanjay Gandhi died when his Pitts S 2A aerobatic aircraft stalled during a stunt manoeuvre near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. Investigators attributed the crash to pilot error and inexperience.

11. S Mohan Kumaramangalam (1973)
The Union Minister for Steel & Mines died in the crash of Indian Airlines Flight 440, which struck high tension wires during a storm on approach to Delhi. Forty eight people were killed.

12. Subhas Chandra Bose (1945)
Bose suffered fatal burns after his Japanese military aircraft crashed on takeoff in Taihoku (now Taipei). While officially accepted, the circumstances of his death remain widely debated.

First Published: Jan 28, 2026, 11:17

