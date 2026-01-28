Ajit Pawar dies in air crash: Politicians who suffered a similar fate

1. Ajit Pawar (2026)

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister died when his Learjet 45 (VT SSK) crashed during landing at Baramati, leaving no survivors. DGCA and multiple reports confirmed all passengers were declared dead at the scene.

2. Vijay Rupani (2025)

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani died in the Air India Flight AI 171 crash, which occurred minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 on board. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing.

3. Dorjee Khandu (2011)

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister died when his Pawan Hans helicopter crashed near the Sela Pass after disappearing for several days. The crash occurred in difficult mountainous terrain with poor visibility.

4. YS Rajasekhara Reddy (2009)

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister died when his Bell 430 helicopter crashed in the Nallamala Forest after encountering severe weather. The wreckage was found following a massive search operation.

5. OP Jindal & Surender Singh (2005)

Haryana minister OP Jindal and former Union Minister Surender Singh died when their helicopter crashed in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The chopper was flying between Chandigarh and Delhi.

Read More