Are space data centres reallypossible? Or just hype?

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, a previously far fetched proposition suddenly took centre stage: Building data centres in space. The discussion—rooted in the reality that AI’s explosive growth is overwhelming power grids, water supplies and permitting systems—came just weeks after Google CEO Sundar Pichai declared in December 2025, “We want to put data centres in space.”

At Davos, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and founder of space technology company SpaceX, went even further, arguing that space will become the lowest cost place to run AI data centres within two to three years. “When you have solar in space, you get five times more effectiveness, maybe even more than that, than solar on the ground,” he said.

These comments have pushed what seemed “like distant science fiction even months ago” into serious commercial consideration, says Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel Space Technologies. But is it realistic?

Ahmed explains that the theoretical appeal of space-based computing is straightforward. “Orbit offers continuous, abundant solar power without atmospheric losses or day-night cycles. For AI workloads—particularly frontier scale model training—space provides not just clean and uninterrupted energy but also natural thermal management in a vacuum and freedom from terrestrial grid constraints,” he says. Together, he argues, these factors could help overcome the infrastructure bottlenecks that currently limit the efficiency and scale of advanced AI systems on Earth.

However, whether this vision becomes viable ultimately comes down to economics, not imagination.

