The inner workings of Asia's largest data centre, in Navi Mumbai

Forbes India got a chance to take a tour of Yotta's datacenter park in Navi Mumbai, which currently has 7,200 server racks powered by almost 60 megawatts of power. In this video, co-founder Sunil Gupta, who is also known as the Data Centre Man of India, takes us through the use cases of these AI chips, the current data centre boom, the importance of data localization, and much more