From this year's Forbes India Leadership Awards to W-Power list 2024, here are our top stories of the week

The 13th Forbes India Leadership Awards brought together luminaries of Indian Inc. to recognise and applaud the achievements of distinguished award winners. Amidst the glitz and glamour, there was an engaging keynote speech by Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, candid conversations with Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, an insightful panel discussion with Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies on pivotal business and contemporary issues. Catch up on all the conversations, winners' speeches and celebrations of excellence at FILA 2024.2) India's top self-made women
An IAS officer, a global banker, a real estate top executive, a cricketer, a chess grandmaster, an actor, a model, activists, social workers, a food entrepreneur, a bar-trepreneur, and that’s just half of it. The 2024 Forbes India W-Power list is a cohort of 23 women carefully picked by us to shed light on Indian women setting new rules with their milestones and impact across borders. Here's your chance to learn more about Ashwini Bhide, who is pivotal in transforming Mumbai; Ranima Das, representing 23 lakh Anganwadi workers; Safeena Husain, championing girls' education; and many more. 3) Facing the drain-out
New IPOs bring money and expand the overall market capitalisation. However, they are also prone to face a phase of turbulence as a few categories of shareholders gradually start selling off their shares once the mandatory lock-in periods expire. In March and June 2024, lock-in periods for 66 companies will expire for existing shareholders in various categories from their IPOs. According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the selling-off activities might lead to a withdrawal of a total of $21.1 billion. Here's a look at the effects on markets and companies.
1) Revolutionising the brew and the market
Vidur Gupta, Sakshi Saigal, and Rahul Mehra always used to hear that 'only imported liquor is premium'. So, when it came to starting their own venture, they decided to change this perception. The co-founders of Goa-based Third Eye Distillery realised that a gin premiumisation was taking place in the rest of the world, and India would soon follow. And they began creating the Indian response to this beverage revolution. Five years later, the makers of Stranger & Sons gin have a stronghold in India's liquor market. How did they do it? Here's a look.2) Fusion strategy
To compete in the new age, companies need to fuse the physical and digital to create value, says Vijay Govindarajan. The Coxe distinguished professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, says his new book Fusion Strategy is all about how companies need to use technology and real-time data to turbocharge their products, strategies and customer relationships. For the new episode of From the Bookshelves of Forbes India, he also talks about why AI should be ‘augmented intelligence’ and not ‘artificial intelligence’ and why India should focus on high-level manufacturing to get the most out of its demographic dividend.
3) The ones to watch out for
Forbes India 30 Under 30 found young gems across industries and recognised their work. These exceptional people are running companies that bridge gaps for customers, some are solving for other businesses, and some are climbing to reach the summit of perfection with their acting, music, and sports skills. These winners are chosen after a rigorous process, and there are a few who miss the opportunity by the finest margins. They are the ones to watch out for and are waiting in the wings for that next big break. Here's a look at 16 candidates you must watch out for.4) New league on the block