  4. Vijay Govindarajan on fusion strategy and why India should focus on high value manufacturing

Vijay Govindarajan on fusion strategy and why India should focus on high value manufacturing

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
To compete in the new age, companies need to fuse the physical and digital to create value, says Vijay Govindarajan. The Coxe distinguished professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, his new book 'Fusion Strategy' is all about how companies need to use technology and real-time data to turbocharge their products, strategies and customer relationships. He also talks to Divya Shekhar about why AI should be 'augmented intelligence' and why India should focus on high-level manufacturing to get the most out of its demographic dividend

