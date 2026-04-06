India has amended its FDI policy to allow non-controlling investments from neighboring countries, including China, up to 10% under the automatic route. Experts say this will help bridge the trade deficit, boost tech partnerships, and attract more FDI.

After a six-year break, India is cautiously opening its doors to China-backed foreign direct investments (FDI). Easing Chinese investment rules will help Indian firms forge partnerships for new technology access to balance imports, reduce India’s trade deficit and widen horizons for FDI sources.

According to recent data, India’s trade deficit with China crossed $100 billion for the first time between April 2025 and February 2026, reaching $102 billion. China is India’s largest trading partner as the latter imports intermediate goods such as electronic components, telecom equipment, machinery and API from it.

The new regulation seeks to ease the imbalance of trade versus investment in India. Chinese FDI in India between 2000 and 2020 was estimated at $2.4 billion or 0.45 percent of the total FDI India got in the period. After the introduction of Press Note 3 (PN3) in 2020, Chinese FDI fell to $67.35 million (0.34 percent of total FDI) in 2021-24.

The Union Cabinet’s decision to allow non-controlling investments from countries sharing land borders with India of up to 10 percent under the automatic route will benefit sectors that have attracted capital from China, including consumer electronics, technology startups, power equipment and infrastructure, and new sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs) and solar components.

How It All Started

On April 17, 2020, the Indian government amended the FDI policy through PN3, stating that an entity or beneficial owner of an investment from a country sharing land borders with India can invest in the country only under the government route. This was done to prevent opportunistic acquisitions of Indian companies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, any transfer of ownership of existing or future FDI in an Indian entity resulting in beneficial ownership needed the government’s nod for entities of such countries.

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