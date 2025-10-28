Prashant-pitti-led-optimo-capital-closes-series-a-round

Optimo Capital has raised $17.5 million in a Series A funding round, led by founder Prashant Pitti. Other investors in the round include Blume Ventures and Omnivore. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) has also raised a debt of Rs 110 crore from IDFC Bank and Axis Bank for its loan book. Optimo expects other public sector banks and NBFCs to be added to its lending network soon.

Optimo will utilise the capital to expand its technology operations, AI infra, co-lending partnerships and expand its geographical presence in non-metro cities. The platform offers business loans to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) with property as a collateral.

Founded by the co-founder and former managing director of online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip, Prashant Pitti, in 2023, Optimo has built a loan book of Rs 350 crore in 18 months since it started. The company claims to use digital land records and AI-driven processes for property valuation, title verification and in-principle approval of loans. “Optimo is unlocking India’s biggest asset—its land and property—by allowing property-owners to quickly get secured loans over WhatsApp,” said Prashant Pitti, founder and managing director of Optimo, in a statement.

The company claims to have a presence in 56 cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It also claims to have been profitable within three months of operation and continues to remain so.

“The mid-ticket, loan-against-property [LAP] market is a Rs 22 lakh crore opportunity and only 28 percent is being met today. Optimo’s tech-first model is perfectly timed to fill that gap,” said Reihem Roy, partner at venture capital fund Omnivore, in the statement.

