PSLV-C62 fails to reach orbit; all 16 satellites likely lost in space

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) suffered a significant setback on Monday as the PSLV-C62 mission failed. The mission began with liftoff at 10:18 IST from Sriharikota, but India’s first launch of 2026 encountered a critical failure during the third stage (PS3) operation. The rocket was carrying a diverse set of strategic and commercial payloads, most significantly DRDO's Earth observation satellite Anvesha or EOS-N1.

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan confirmed that “increased disturbances” and an anomaly in roll rates occurred toward the end of the third stage, causing a deviation in the flight path. While the first two stages performed as expected, the trajectory shift meant the vehicle could not achieve the required velocity for orbital injection. Put simply, the rocket failed to generate the speed required to successfully deposit the 16 onboard satellites, including the strategically significant Anvesha, into their designated orbits.

ISRO has not yet disclosed the specific nature of the third-stage malfunction or confirmed whether any payloads were lost.

This is a significant setback for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which had organised the launch for several domestic and international partners, including Hyderabad’s Dhruva Space and Spanish startup Orbital Paradigm. It is also the second consecutive failure following 2025’s PSLV-C61, which also failed during the third stage, reportedly due to a drop in chamber pressure.

The stated intent of the mission was to deploy multiple payloads into a sun-synchronous orbit. A commercially dense mission operated by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the success of PSLV-C62 would have underscored India’s growing dual-use space strategy, blending national security with private-sector commercialisation.

Read More