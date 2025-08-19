Suits you: 'Fabulous' Zelensky outfit wows Trump

The fates of nations have rarely, if ever, been decided by sartorial choices.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was certainly hoping that a spot of fashion diplomacy Monday could get US counterpart Donald Trump to help his country reach a peace deal with Russia.

Despite the life-and-death matters unfolding in Ukraine, much of the speculation among the White House press corps was about whether Zelensky would wear a suit.

In February, Ukraine's wartime leader was ridiculed by a right-wing US reporter for wearing military-style garb instead of a business suit when he visited the Oval Office.

That mocking exchange set the tone for an astonishing blow-up a few minutes later when Trump and Vice President JD Vance proceeded to berate Zelensky for not being "grateful" for US support against Russia's invasion.