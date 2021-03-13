  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Dance with a twist

By Aishwarya N.K.
Published: Mar 13, 2021 08:22:21 AM IST
Updated: Mar 13, 2021 12:10:02 PM IST

_erawan shrine_bangkok_bgTraditional Thai dancers wearing protective face shields against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok on March 12, 2021.

Image: Mladen ANTONOV/ AFP

