Photo of the day: Independence Day preparations begin

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 10, 2021 03:08:37 PM IST
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 03:16:02 PM IST

Flagmaker Nissar Ahmad (L), with Farzana Ahmad (C) and Saeeda Banu make Indian flags and pack them in bundles for sale ahead of the India's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai on August 9, 2021.

Image: Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP

