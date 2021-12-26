People take pictures inside an illuminated Christmas tree at a mall during Christmas celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 25, 2021.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Photo of the day: Merry making
Once you understand transgender people, you can talk about their pain: Abhishek Kapoor
Photo of the day: Merry Christmas
Forbes India 2021 Rewind: Best movies we watched this year
Avant-garde and nonconformist: Balenciaga's rise to reign supreme in the fashion world
To pay for longer, later retirements, consult a 'Financial Gerontologist'
TikTok made them famous. Figuring out what's next is tough
Our top reads of the week
China continues its conquest of the art market
Storyboard18 - 2022 - Definitely, maybe: Brand builders, be mentally ready to compete with machines
How much will it cost to buy gifts from 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'?
Coldplay will stop recording in 2025: Chris Martin
Which social networks have the highest usage among Gen Z and millennials?
Toys 'R' us tries to come back, four years after bankruptcy
Storyboard18 - Food is as much a passion as fashion: Simeran Bhasin of Licious