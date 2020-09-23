  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Mumbai floods again, trains suspended

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 23, 2020 11:34:45 AM IST
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:40:01 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_rtx7xahzPeople push a bus through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, September 23, 2020.

Image: Francis Mascarenhas ​/Reuters

